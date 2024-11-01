Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

