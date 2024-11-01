Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 6,370 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FTGS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,762. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.