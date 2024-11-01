Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 2,189 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

