Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 8,235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

