Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $29.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.99 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

