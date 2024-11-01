Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,622 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,969.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 75,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS FLV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. 3,467 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

About American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

