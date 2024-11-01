CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Lowered by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

