Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $164.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

CROX stock opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $3,859,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

