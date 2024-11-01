Cryo-Cell International, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 0.5 %
CCEL opened at $7.27 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.45.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.
About Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
