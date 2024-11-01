Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head to Head Comparison

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curis and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Curis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Curis presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 507.48%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 209.83%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Curis and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -468.18% -327.92% -68.03% Cardiff Oncology -6,143.91% -62.65% -52.69%

Risk and Volatility

Curis has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curis and Cardiff Oncology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.16 million 2.52 -$47.41 million ($8.24) -0.52 Cardiff Oncology $665,000.00 218.40 -$41.44 million ($0.91) -3.43

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company’s pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.