Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $304.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.60.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CW traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.43. 13,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,718. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $198.45 and a twelve month high of $371.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.14 and a 200 day moving average of $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

