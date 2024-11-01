Curve DAO Token Price Hits $0.25 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $307.90 million and $72.08 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,973.87 or 0.99802915 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,650.02 or 0.99341011 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,187,220,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,390,128 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
