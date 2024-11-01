CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Position Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $122,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $276.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $156.78 and a twelve month high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

