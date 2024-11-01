CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTMX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 397,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

