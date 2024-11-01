D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

