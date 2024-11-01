D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

