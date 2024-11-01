D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

