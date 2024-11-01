D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 354,789 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

