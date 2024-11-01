Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 857,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

