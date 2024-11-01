Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 857,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.60%.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
