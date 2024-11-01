Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,743.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,911.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

