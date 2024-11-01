David M. Silverman Sells 180,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $67.01 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

