Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 5.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $129.99. 3,776,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,197,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

