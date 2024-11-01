dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 10928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.77.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

