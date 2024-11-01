Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 550,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,850,000. United Parks & Resorts makes up about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,862,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

