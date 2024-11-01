Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.17 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

