Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Teradyne by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,755,000 after acquiring an additional 369,310 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $106.21 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

