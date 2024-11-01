Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after buying an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

