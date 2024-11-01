Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,520 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

