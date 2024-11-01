Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viad by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viad by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viad by 36.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Viad Corp has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVI

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.