Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €37.84 ($41.13) and last traded at €37.84 ($41.13). 1,450,104 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.99 ($41.29).

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

