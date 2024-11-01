dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.55 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $33,473.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99532349 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,476.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars.

