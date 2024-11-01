Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Diageo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

