Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 30,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

