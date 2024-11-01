Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.63. 69,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

