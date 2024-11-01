Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.