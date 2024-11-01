Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.50 and last traded at $116.51. 74,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 645,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.25.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
