Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $344.92 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $371.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

