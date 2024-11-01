Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.