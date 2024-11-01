Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $188.65 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. EPAM Systems's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.89.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

