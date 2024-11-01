Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 224,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

