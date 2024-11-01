DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 618,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 588.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of DSL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 991,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

