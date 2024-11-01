Drift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.77 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Drift has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Drift has a total market cap of $117.19 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,245.71 or 1.00066593 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.91 or 1.00052429 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,757,450 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 242,757,450.275461 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.46144219 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $21,529,935.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

