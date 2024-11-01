Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 15.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) were down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 3,107,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,183% from the average daily volume of 242,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Drone Delivery Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 3.6 %
Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Drone Delivery Canada had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.20%. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
Further Reading
