Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3,922.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 141.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

