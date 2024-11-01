eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

