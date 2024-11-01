ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ECBK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070. ECB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

In other news, CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 5,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.17% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

