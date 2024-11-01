Edward Knapp Acquires 11,586 Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Stock

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Edward Knapp bought 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £14,482.50 ($18,781.61).

Edward Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Edward Knapp acquired 3,520 shares of Gateley stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.40 ($6,482.17).

GTLY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 131.80 ($1.71). 230,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 109.80 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £172.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.54.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

