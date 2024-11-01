eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. eHealth has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,703.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,394.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in eHealth by 3,996.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in eHealth by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 76.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

