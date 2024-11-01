Eigenpie mstETH Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $603.23 million and approximately $39,825.22 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,724.18 or 0.03782458 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,110.65 or 0.99885697 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,978.60 or 0.99697557 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,435 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.79817534. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,724.1783683 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $39,825.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

