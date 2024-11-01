Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $37.03 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $644,997.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

