Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $37.03 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $644,997.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.
