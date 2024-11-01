Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $36.08 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $641,226.08 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

